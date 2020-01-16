Credits Hits One Day Trading Volume of $500,731.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Mercatox, LBank and WazirX. In the last week, Credits has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $500,731.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin, COSS, Tidex, CoinBene, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

