Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Stock Price Up 2%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178.40 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.34), approximately 76,351 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 16,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.50 ($2.30).
The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 million and a P/E ratio of -14.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 182.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.05.
In other news, insider David Gerard Woods bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($59,194.95).
Creo Medical Limited develops and sells instruments for surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. The company is developing instruments for endoscopy through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation. It offers Speedboat RS2 instrument for endoscopic submucosal dissection.
Read More: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.