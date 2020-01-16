Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Stock Price Up 2%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178.40 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.34), approximately 76,351 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 16,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.50 ($2.30).

The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 million and a P/E ratio of -14.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 182.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.05.

Get Creo Medical Group alerts:

In other news, insider David Gerard Woods bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($59,194.95).

Creo Medical Limited develops and sells instruments for surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. The company is developing instruments for endoscopy through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation. It offers Speedboat RS2 instrument for endoscopic submucosal dissection.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.