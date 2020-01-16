CRH (NYSE:CRH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRH. Kepler Capital Markets cut CRH from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays cut CRH from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut CRH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE:CRH opened at $38.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. CRH has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 24.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

