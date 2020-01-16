Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 4,902.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,862.50 ($63.96).

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRDA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of CRDA stock traded down GBX 115 ($1.51) on Friday, hitting GBX 5,030 ($66.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,001.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,849.63. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07). Insiders have purchased 9 shares of company stock valued at $43,947 in the last ninety days.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

