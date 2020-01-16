CrowdWiz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $867.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $16,769.00 and approximately $867.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007816 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000464 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,305,851 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io

CrowdWiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

