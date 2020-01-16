CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCI. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.66. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

