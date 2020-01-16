Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Shares Down 8.5%

Crown Place VCT Plc (LON:CRWN) shares dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.20 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.70 ($0.43), approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 8,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.72 ($0.47).

The firm has a market cap of $60.97 million and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.59.

About Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital and income growth principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through investment in equity and debt segment. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as hotels, education, renewable energy, healthcare, software, pubs, engineering and manufacturing, and others.

