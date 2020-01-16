Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

CRY stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 212,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,600. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cryolife has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42, a PEG ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $179,097.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,399.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryolife in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cryolife in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cryolife by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,640,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,106,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cryolife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,277,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after purchasing an additional 76,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cryolife in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

