CryptoPing (PING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $295,569.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 608.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $295,569.00 and $8.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.81 or 0.03610839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00193626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00126492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

