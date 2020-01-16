CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $195,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.07. CSW Industrials Inc has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $78.88.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 603.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

