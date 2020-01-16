Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,204,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,694,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.06. 3,886,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $184.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,741 shares of company stock worth $65,021,287. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

