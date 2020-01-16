Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 207,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,110,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.61. The company had a trading volume of 997,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.73 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

