Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

