Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 901.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,133,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111,990 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $251.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,268. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $252.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.16 and a 200 day moving average of $226.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

