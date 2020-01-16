Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 609.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 552,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 474,951 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 342,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,970,000 after buying an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.89. 1,584,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,773. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.12.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.