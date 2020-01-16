Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New $21.43 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 380,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,426,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after buying an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,885,000 after buying an additional 633,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,092,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,174. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.