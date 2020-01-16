Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 1,245 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after buying an additional 181,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,704,000 after buying an additional 116,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,694,000 after buying an additional 84,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

NYSE FDS traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $271.51. The company had a trading volume of 269,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.16 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.03 and its 200-day moving average is $267.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,268 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,570. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.