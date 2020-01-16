Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 20,996 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,996 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.74.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

