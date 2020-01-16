Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 4,627 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,231,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,749. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

