Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 7,600 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $10,160,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.04.

NASDAQ FB opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $624.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

