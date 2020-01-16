Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 20,930 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,930 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,775,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,873,000 after purchasing an additional 755,422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,963,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 520,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after purchasing an additional 150,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.47. 352,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,460. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

