Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,615. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.0691 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

