Cumberland Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up about 1.0% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBT. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,250. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1339 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.