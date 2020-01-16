Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Update

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 117,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,430. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

