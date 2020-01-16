CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,798,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

