CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,208,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $610,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638,593 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,757. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

