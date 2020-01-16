CWV Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,117.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $30,117.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.