Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

