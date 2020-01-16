Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 730,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 296,755 shares in the company, valued at $735,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Busch acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,922 shares of company stock worth $133,790.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 590,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,553. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

