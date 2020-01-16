Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.76. Cyclerion Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 39,010 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Broderick Brian C bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)
There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc
