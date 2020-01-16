CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.63. 33,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.77.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

