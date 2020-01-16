CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

CONE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CyrusOne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.96. 735,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 60.42%.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CyrusOne by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 45,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

