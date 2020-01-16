Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CYTK traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,404. The stock has a market cap of $749.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.53. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 342,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,256.96. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,962.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,470. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.