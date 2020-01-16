D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 2,409 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 5.0% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,091,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.25. 1,474,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,886,580. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $167.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

