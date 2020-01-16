D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 29,237 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,901. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $161.55 and a one year high of $205.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.09 and its 200-day moving average is $189.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

