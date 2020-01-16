D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON D4T4 traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 210 ($2.76). 13,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. D4t4 Solutions has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.41.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

In other D4t4 Solutions news, insider Peter Whiting acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £42,240 ($55,564.33).

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.