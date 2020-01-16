DA Davidson Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $375.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.36.

Apple stock opened at $311.34 on Monday. Apple has a 12-month low of $150.05 and a 12-month high of $317.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,364.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

