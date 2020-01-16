DA Davidson Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $375.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.36.
Apple stock opened at $311.34 on Monday. Apple has a 12-month low of $150.05 and a 12-month high of $317.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,364.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.26.
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
