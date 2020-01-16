Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.53 and last traded at $33.53, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

