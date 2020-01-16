Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Dana stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. 1,145,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.24. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $572,264.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,076.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter worth $2,014,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 676,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 15.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

