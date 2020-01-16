DaTa eXchange Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded down 8% against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $6,581.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.39 or 0.06017396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034707 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001462 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

