Data#3 (ASX:DTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.33

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$4.33 ($3.07) and last traded at A$4.15 ($2.94), with a volume of 802968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.18 ($2.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$3.77 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.02. The firm has a market cap of $639.00 million and a P/E ratio of 35.47.

In related news, insider Laurence Baynham 65,574 shares of Data#3 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments, Product and Services. The Product segment offers hardware and software licenses for customers' desktop, network, and data center infrastructure.

