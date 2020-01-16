Datarius Credit (DTRC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $25,301.00 and $49.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit launched on November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datarius Credit Token Trading

Datarius Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

