DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DavidsTea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get DavidsTea alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.64% of DavidsTea at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTEA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. 185,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,820. DavidsTea has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DavidsTea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DavidsTea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.