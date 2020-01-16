DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,493,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,045,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in DD3 Acquisition by 70.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 503,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 207,613 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in DD3 Acquisition by 235.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 210,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

DDMX remained flat at $$10.21 on Wednesday. DD3 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

