De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.33

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $207.33 and traded as low as $141.60. De La Rue shares last traded at $144.60, with a volume of 279,133 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $148.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 203.38.

In related news, insider Clive Vacher acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £5,175 ($6,807.42).

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

