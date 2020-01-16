Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Up 5.2%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.49 and last traded at $65.38, 377,891 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 693,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCPH. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $99,033.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,133 shares of company stock worth $14,891,278. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

