Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $563,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 350,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 133,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 88,371 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 97,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $172.92. 1,139,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,210. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

In other Deere & Company news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

