Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $37.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Co cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

NYSE DK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,477. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. Delek US has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 417.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,611,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,860,000 after buying an additional 3,720,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Delek US by 1,777.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 343,939 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 1,470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 260,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 243,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 7,632.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 190,197 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

