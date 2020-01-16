DeltaChain Market Cap Reaches $4,809.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $4,809.00 and $1.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00310018 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002364 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012162 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

