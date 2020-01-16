Dempze Nancy E Increases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.8% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.41. The company has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.